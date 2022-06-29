A Nigerian lady identified as Miracle Uwaegbu has revealed why her relationship with her ex lover ended

In a recent video shared on TikTok, the lady claimed that her mother paid N5 million to break up with her

The young lady said she feels very sad that her ex lover accepted the money from her mum and ended their relationship

A Nigerian lady, Miracle Uwaegbu, has disclosed how her former boyfriend collected money from her mum to end their relationship.

Miracle claimed that her mother presented a huge sum of N5 million to her ex so he can put an end their relationship.

The relationship subsequently hit the rocks as the young man accepted the money and broke up with her.

Lady says her boyfriend broke up with her for N5million Photo Credit: Miracle Uwaegbu

Source: UGC

She disclosed this while replying one of her fans who asked her why her last relationship ended.

Sharing a video via her official TikTok account, she said:

"My mom gave him 5 million so he can leave me and he accepted the money."

Miracle's break-up story stirs reactions

@vicksville said:

"Please my dear, how do I meet your mum.. ? "

@j_judy01 wrote:

"I Dey find person mama way go give me 5m to stay away from her son."

@elondojemea751 reacted:

"All we must collect the 5milli oohma cam worry family small make them gv mine."

@eroballs commented:

"God is telling me u are my divine helper I don’t know why…make we meet first."

@chimobidivine remarked:

"yes If I was the one I will take the money and multiply it and come back after for you ."

@__hozeytik noted:

"Technically he was the one that left the relationship."

