A Nigerian man named Osita Popcorn took to the streets to test people's honesty and to see if they will lie for money

He met a lady who sweeps roads in Lagos and then decided to test her by saying he just picked some money, asking if it belongs to her

The cleaner promptly said the money is not hers, shaking her head in total rejection; the cash was then given to her as a reward for honesty

An honest Nigerian woman has been blessed with the sum of N5,000 for honestly rejecting money that does not belong to her.

The woman who is a cleaner in Lagos was accosted by Osita Popcorn who 'lied' that he just picked the sum of N5k and then asked if the money is hers.

The cleaner in Lagos received the N5k for her honesty. Photo credit: @ositapopcorn

Source: Instagram

Woman rejects money

The woman shook her head in rejection, saying she has not lost any money. This impressed Osita greatly and he promptly handed the money to her as a reward for her honesty.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

When he shared the video on his Instagram handle, it attracted another fellow known as @i_am_mighty28 who has pledged to give the honest woman an additional N50k.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@i_am_mighty28 said:

"Wow this woman has good heart I want to bless her with 50k."

@highfeey commented:

"How you take settle that man wey say na him oga money?"

@bany_az said:

"That first man see the way he acted like it’s for him true true."

@zakariabdulrah39 reacted:

"Wao did I just cry."

@real_mercynancy said:

"Your videos are really emotional."

@realdj_de_vine_zims remarked:

"She's a mother."

Osita Popcorn gifts stranger N10k in Makoko Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the same man entered Makoko and gifted a struggling mother the sum of N10k.

The mother who sleeps in the open with her kid was so grateful when the money was handed to her. Many were touched by the act of kindness.

Osita also promised to come back and visit the woman with some more goodies including a mosquito net.

Source: Legit.ng