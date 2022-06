A funny video has shown a Nigerian mum frowning her face after her daughter pranked her to a hotel room for a birthday surprise

The woman got there and heard a trumpet playing a birthday song, but her face looked unhappy because she was told her daughter is sick

The interesting video has gone viral on Instagram, generating hilarious comments from Nigerians on the platform

A Nigerian mum was told her daughter was sick in a hotel room and was taken there by one of her kids.

She got there only for her to hear a birthday song playing for her. It was just a prank arranged to give her a birthday surprise.

It was obvious she never liked the prank idea. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline.

Source: Instagram

She did not like it

From the look of things and the expression on her face, it was very obvious that the woman does not like that kind of surprise.

She looked angry when she stepped into the hotel room showing that it may not be what she expected for her birthday.

Her daughter tried to appease her in the funny video, trying to get her to enjoy the moment of surprise.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@mz_0kiki0la said:

"She was already tensed with the story."

@wholesalefabricsmerchant reacted:

"The story that brought her there was not a pleasant one so."

@susangold15 commented:

"Your mama try oo. She even wear erring dress fine. If na my mama hear say I sick for somewhere if na tight she wear Na so she go run come."

@heismrpi reacted:

"Inside her she’s so happy don’t mind her expression."

@b_bharmie commented:

"Make e no turn beating o. Me sef dey help the girl fear."

@officialjoyonoriode said:

"Is it me only? This trumpet surprise thing is getting out of hands already. They have abus*Ed this thing to the extent that it makes me cringe when I see a trumpet. Every small thing now is paranranrann, you guys should come up with a new concept already. Congratulations to the mother, but she suppose collect that trumpet knack the trumpeter for head."

