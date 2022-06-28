A beautiful Nigerian woman has shared an adorable video of her little daughter dancing behind her

The proud mother said daughter always goes behind her to dance whenever she sees her making a video

In the heartwarming video, the little girl was seen all smiles as she vibed to Kizz Daniel's hit song, Buga

A beautiful mother has shared a video of her daughter who is fond of dancing in the background of almost all her videos.

Her little daughter was spotted in the video dancing and shaking her body excitedly to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

Sharing the video via her TikTok account, the mother wondered how content creators who have children cope with the job.

Little girl dances Buga Photo Credit: @theblqis

Source: UGC

According to her, whenever she tries to make a video, her daughter would go behind her immediately to show off dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

TikTok users gush over the adorable video

The beautiful video has sparked reactions online with majority of people gushing over the video and the beauty of the little princess.

@user2728161459579 said:

"Double happiness ❤️."

@bununigeria wrote:

"They grow so fast.Mashaa Allah tabarakallah."

Kemi Odin reacted:

"Awwww this is so beautiful. She can smile to brighten up anybody's day. May God bless the beautiful mother and daughter."

Karis ocha commented:

"Babygirl is so happy to videobomb her mother's tiktok. It's har dance for me. Mother please allow her dance for us o."

Jameson Peters added:

"She looks so beautiful. Lovely mother and daughter. Keep being happy and smile always. ❤️❤️."

Video captures sweet moment mother and her baby dance, lady says she’s teaching kid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young mother and her kid have both stirred massive reactions online after they made a funny video where they danced.

In the viral TikTok clip, the mother gave cues to her baby as a song played in the background. The little girl followed the signs well and started dancing at the right time.

The woman captioned the video "me coaching my SONSHINE", suggesting that she is arming her with the necessary skills to be a good dancer.

Source: Legit.ng