A Nigerian man was recently rewarded with 5,000 naira after clapping his hands to a popular kids' song

The kind man who gave him the money, had promised to give N5k to the first person who would clap hands to the song

In the video making rounds online, the man was so excited after receiving the money as he never expected it

A Nigerian man recently received the sum of N5,000 from a good Samaritan who approached him on the road.

The good Samaritan identified as ositapopcorn on TikTok is well known on the app for giving people cash after pulling stunts on them.

In this particular video, he would walk up to people and sing the popular children sing "if you're happy and you know it clap your hands."

He promised to gift N5,000 to the first person who claps. After approaching more than three people who failed to clap, a lucky man finally clapped and this earned him N5,000.

People react to the video

@chimaobi100 said:

"The poor guy was even happier than those in the shopping mall. Thanks for blessing him."

@grayz_xoxo wrote:

"Dey no clap hands cos there’s nothing to be happy about in dis country ."

@juliana_zes stated:

"I'm always happy with your content. The day u guys spoke to me. u and the other guy. I was shocked. u asked mr to give u my food that I just bought."

@ya_zaddy7 reacted:

"Dear God I bring my question before you, why are the nice people always found in the streets?"

@bhadjackie2:

"People from seeing this video if they ever hear a random dude they'll be like."

