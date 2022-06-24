A video of three students of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ekiti dancing in class has sparked lovely reactions on the net

While being wary that they weren't caught by any lecturer, the lady showed off waist dance moves to a popular song by Olamide

Social media users noted how the ladies looked almost alike as they sported matching outfits and wigs

Three female students of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ekiti have become internet sensations after their class dance video went viral.

The dance video was shared by one of the ladies on TikTok via her handle @breezy_kelishaa.

They all rocked matching outfits and wigs. Photo Credit: TikTok/@breezy_kelishaa

A lady who is believed to own the smartphone used in recording the dancing first placed it on a surface before she was joined by two others.

Sporting matching dress outfits and wigs, the lady showcased waist dance moves as they vibed to Don't Stop by Olamide.

Each one tried to steal the spotlight from the other as they danced. The ladies danced while being wary that no lecturer was coming.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Godsgift said:

"It's like they are in a private university, some schools don't accept hair more than the shoulder length of the person wearing it."

Stein_Nick said:

"Omo all accounting and law students I’ve seen are usuallon bob wigs … wetin sup ?! "

Ruthella9 said:

"It’s obvious the lady really watching for the lecturer is the owner of the phone… who wants to loose her phone…the rest are just busy dancing."

JumJum❤️ said:

"They probably wearing bob cause they are in a private school and long hairs are not allowed."

SHeila said:

"@_rayna7 they look pretty but is the hair a part of the dress code?"

Lady turns heads with her dancing in a lecture room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had caught the attention of people with her energetic dancing in a lecture room.

In the clip, the lady danced on the aisle as all attention became focused on her. Many were utterly surprised by her sudden burst of energy.

In the clip shared on TikTok, a young man approached her in an attempt to outmatch the lady but he could not just keep up. Another person carrying a bottle of wine did the same thing, but the female student made a mockery of him.

People who know the school well said the fun video was shot in the 700-seater hall of LASPOTECH with mass communication students present.

