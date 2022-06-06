A white man known as Chris on TikTok showed great amazement online after discovering that a pineapple sells for N500 in Lagos state

The tourist said that things are really cheap in the country compared to Paris where the same item is expensive

Many people took to his comment section to say that the N500 he found cheap is even expensive for Nigerians

A white tourist and adventurer, Chris, has in a video on his TikTok page showed how Nigeria is a very economical place to live in.

In the viral clip, the man showed a trader peeling a pineapple and said that the fruit only cost N500 in Lagos state compared to Paris where the same goes for €6 (N2,675.09).

I prefer living in Nigeria

He stated that everything is cheaper in the country and he would rather live in Nigeria than in Paris.

Many Nigerians took to his comment section to argue with him on the relative affordability of pineapples in the country.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

enewoloprecious said:

"That 500 is too expensive for us in Nigeria."

Chris replied:

"It’s not the right season I think. They’re cheaper in Benin where they mostly come from."

Gozie Declan said:

"And it’s naturally grown not fertilised."

Michyy said:

"Omo African parents can buy 3 for 400 naira."

miss.iruoma said:

"omo them cheat u na 200# or 300."

Nelly said:

"Omo I can’t buy one pineapple for 500 oo, and the one in the video is looking too small for it to be at least 500."

TPD Gifts said:

"Man is sacrificing his citizenship for some Organic pineapples, we support this mission but as a 500 is too expensive."

Reezy said:

"I’d rather be in Paris and not eat pineapple."

Adam Mo said:

"I need to start exporting Pineapples, to the European brothers."

