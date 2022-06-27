A young man, Mamuor Majeng, has in a video shown how black could be a very beautiful colour as he rocked his dark skin with pride

In a video that has gathered millions of views, the young man wore a ski mask the same as his skin tone

Mamuor's TikTok page is filled with short clips of him on many runways as he shows off his modelling skills

A very black young man, Mamuor Majeng, who works as a model has wowed people with his unique complexion in different TikTok videos.

In one of his clips, the man wore a black ski mask that is almost indistinguishable from his skin. There were many people who said that black is indeed beautiful.

Black is beautiful

Some TikTok users stated that his skin showed black is a skin colour that is not appreciated enough. If he were to play a hide and seek game in the dark, he would easily win.

Watch one of his clips below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 2 million views with over 400,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Freddie_Editz said:

"Black is very beautiful."

j_aw8 said:

"The dark skin King himself."

OOAK LIVIN said:

"I didn’t even know he was wearing a mask until someone pointed it out."

ace_jay said:

"Bro wins every hide and seek game in the dark."

Typical_MD said:

"Ngl I thought u was wearing a full face mask."

Ftbl.Nathan said:

"Havent unlocked the skin yet."

Yanis Roberts said:

"Took me a minute to realize he was wearing a ski mask."

VC.Arre said:

"Bro is gorgeous."

Real said:

"Bro playin with unlocked character."

Ur moms fav said:

"Looking siiiick."

From TikTok to international model

