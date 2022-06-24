A black socks seller's kindness saw him earn a reward of N415k cash he wasn't expecting to receive

A white man had approached the black man who sells socks for a living and requested for socks to be worn by his little daughter

Despite the white man faking being needy and without money to pay, the black man not only allowed him to go with the socks but topped it

A black socks seller broke down in tears as a white man surprised him with a cash gift of $1,000 (N415k) on the spot.

The heartwarming moment was shared on TikTok by a philanthropist Zachery Dereniowski who is famed for helping random folks after giving them a kindness test.

In the video, Zachery approached the black socks seller on the street and told him that he would like to get socks for his little daughter.

However, after the man gave him the socks, he faked being needy, informing the man that he forgot his wallet at home and would return with his money.

The kind socks seller told Zachery not to worry and that he could take the socks for free. As if that wasn't enough, he went back to the car's boot which he turned to a make-shift mobile shop to get more socks for Zachery.

Impressed, Zachery blew his cover and offered the man N415k cash stating that it is ''because you are a beautiful man."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Kiyahhhh❤️ said:

"Omg this made me tear up because he really cared to help you and now you gave him 1,000 dollars I know that he will never forget this."

Alex said:

"PLEASE raise money for Ron I’ve never had the urge to donate as much as I do now I want him to have a comfortable and happy life!!!"

Meh said:

"I love that man. He doesn’t even realize he already reached his dream by blessing all of us with his mindset."

Mike Tomasello said:

"A man selling socks out of the back of a car needs the money and he's giving away his product. You chose the right person."

Oyinbo man gifts Nigerian man N414k cash for being kind to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo man had rewarded a Nigerian man with a cash gift of N414k over kindness shown to him.

The white man named Zachery faked being stranded and begged Patrick to help him with at least $2 (N820) as he had lost his wallet and needed to get on a train.

Patrick immediately took out his wallet and gave Zachery cash. While receiving the money, Zachery had inquired from Patrick why he gave his money to a stranger and Patrick responded that it was all about kindness.

Touched by Patrick's kindness to him, Zachery then came off his act and revealed he didn't need the money but had set out that day to gift the first person who offered him help.

