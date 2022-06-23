A good Samaritan walked up to a random man at a store and asked him to mention one thing which he would love to do

A video making the rounds online has captured the beautiful moment a good Samaritan put a smile on a man's face.

The kind man had walked up to the random stranger at a mall to throw a quick question at him.

He asked him to mention one thing which he would really want to do and the young man in his response, said he wishes to go on a vacation.

Man set to go on vacation to Miami after receiving N830k

Source: Instagram

According to him, he always wanted to go on a vacation but his job doesn't give him the chance to fulfill his desire.

Reacting to this, the kind man identified as @mdmotivator on Instagram offered him $2000 (N830k) for a vacation after pleading with his boss to give him some time off work.

People react to the video

Amira Jaeses said:

"Wow this is so beautiful. I love it when people do their best to put a smile on someone's face. He couldn't believe it."

Diana Oruz wrote:

"He said he's always working. Sometimes these CEOs should know when to give a break. Not all day work.

Austin Faridad noted:

"Omo this is so cool. $2000 just like that. Please come over to me and spoil me too."

Charis reacted:

"Md God will definitely bless you for all you do for these people. It might be for views but you still put smiles on people's faces either ways."

Glory Destiny commented:

"Thank you so much for being so kind Md. Man was so glad to be going on Vacation."

