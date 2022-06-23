A man approached some random people at a mall appealing to them to help him paint his face but majority refused

After several attempts, an elderly married woman agreed to paint his face and her kindness earned her $500 (N207k)

The kind woman revealed that she would use the money to pay the medical bills of her husband who was diagnosed with cancer

A beautiful oyinbo woman instantly reaped the reward of her kind gesture towards a stranger at a mall.

The stranger had approached her after several attempts to make some random people at the mall paint his face.

Without hesitation, the elderly woman agreed and began painting his face. While she was painting, the stranger revealed that he was going to give her N207k as a reward for her kindness.

Oyinbo woman receives N207k from kind man Photo Credit: @jimmy darts

The stunned woman rejected the offer but later accepted the money after her husband asked her to do so.

During a short interview, the woman revealed she has known her husband for about fifty seven years.

Sadly, he was diagnosed with cancer and she promised to use the money to foot his medical bills.

In a heartwarming video shared by @jimmydarts, the woman was seen hugging her husband tightly after receiving the money.

Social media users gush over the lovebirds

Kessiena Jackson wrote:

"This is so adorable to watch. I was almost moved to tears. May God heal your husband and protect his life."

Jerry Mason reacted:

"Awww she's so kind and beautiful. God bless you for your kind gesture ma'am."

Sonia Olati commented:

"I am wowed by her kindness. It is rare to find people who would randomly do this."

Timmy James added:

"Everyone please be kind out there. The world would definitely be a better place if everyone is kind."

