A Nigerian man identified as Patrick was stunned with a huge cash gift by a stranger he had offered help

Patrick was approached by a white man who appealed to him to be given $2 (N820) so he could catch a train, stating that he had lost his wallet

The kind Nigerian without hesitation brought out his wallet and offered the white man money and was rewarded on the spot

A Nigerian's kindness to a white man has attracted a huge financial reward his way and undoubtedly made his day.

The white man, a content creator named Zachery Dereniowski, had approached the Nigerian identified as Patrick who happened to be on a call.

The Nigerian had shown kindness to the white man. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mdmotivator

Zachery faked being stranded and begged Patrick to help him with at least $2 (N820) as he had lost his wallet and needed to get on a train.

Patrick immediately took out his wallet and gave Zachery cash.

Zachery was wowed by Patrick's kindness

While receiving the money, Zachery had inquired from Patrick why he gave his money to a stranger and Patrick responded that it was all about kindness.

Touched by Patrick's kindness to him, Zachery then came off his act and revealed he didn't need the money but had set out that day to gift the first person who offered him help.

He then gave Patrick $1,000 (N414k) and both men hugged.

The content creator shared on his Instagram page the beautiful moment he had with Patrick and got netizens gushing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@fairba said:

"Even with d hardship in Nigeria we still show love ❤️ d lesson here is always show love,,even wen u are not expecting anything in return."

@zee_she_or_her said:

"When I heard hold on kola I knew he is from Nigeria God bless you for what you do . Good people still exists."

@moryyacel said:

"To be honest Nigerian or Africans people are so kind and cool! They always help others as they can!"

@skukipeeshaun said:

"Patrick! My fellow Nigerian. Thank you for showing the world that Nigerians are truly kind at heart ... And thanks Zach for relentlessly spreading positive vibes all over the world."

