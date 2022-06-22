A young Nigerian lady who speaks with an American accent has got people making video requests from her

In a clip she shared on TikTok, the lady spoke to an imaginary oyinbo boyfriend about not having gas and money

One of the TikTok users who reacted to her video called her a treasure with her spoken language skill

A young Nigerian lady who is known for faking an American accent has again stirred newer reactions in another TikTok video.

In a clip that was in response to a social media user who requested a video, the lady joked that she does not have gas and needed money.

The lady speaks with such smoothness that many praise her. Photo source: TikTok/@lizzybee129



Faking American accent

She spoke to an imaginary oyinbo lover. The Nigerian lady did all that with an American accent and maintained a straight face.

Her followers asked where she learnt how to speak like a foreigner from.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Itz Nkemlistic said:

"honestly you are a National treasure that needs to be protected at all cost....the Accent is maddddt."

Dhino_255 said:

"I want you to do a video for me saying am not a scammer so I can send it to my client as voice note."

user4515160809882 said:

"where this babe dey when I dey find women to marry nah."

ibitoyemicheal said:

"I swear I wish you are my wife."

Rowland mills said:

"I'm Milli and I'll love us to be friends. you're quite open minded. Reply once you see this okay."

