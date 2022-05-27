A young pretty Nigerian lady has amazed people with her mastery of spoken American English

In a video, the lady spoke smoothly about how she met a man online who thought she could be scammed

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video were wowed by the way she spoke English, wondering if she schooled abroad

A young lady has in a video impressed many people as she spoke fine American English that many could not associate with her environment.

In the clip, the Nigerian held up a camera and funnily spoke about a guy she met online who was asking for a gift card.

Lady speaks fine English Language

Even though whatever she may be talking about could be fictitious, her command of spoken American English was almost impeccable.

Many people who reacted to her video online were amazed that she could speak so well with a foreign accent despite being a Nigerian.

Nigerian lady speaks fine British English

