A Nigerian lady, Bethel Emmanuel, has cried out on Facebook over the outrageous increase in price of foodstuffs

The concerned lady said she wrote a long list of foodstuffs to purchase at the market but ended up cancelling some due to hike in prices

In her post, she showed off the tomatoes she bought for N200 while revealing that the price of 12.5kg gas is presently N10k

A Nigerian lady identified as Bethel Emmanuel has shared a photo of the tomatoes she purchased for N200.

She lamented bitterly over the hike in prices of foodstuffs while recounting her recent experience at the market.

Bethel said she went to the market with her long list of foodstuffs but on getting there, she was forced to focus on only her major needs.

She showed off the three balls of tomatoes she got for N200, adding that the price of 12.5kg gas has also skyrocketed to N10,000.

In her words:

"I bought these 3 tomatoes for N200. I kid you not! 12.5 kg of gas N10,000.

I wrote a long list of items to buy in the market. I ended up canceling some to get the most important because prices have tripled and are way beyond my budget for the market.

It's becoming a norm. Prices of things keep increasing on a per-second basis."

Nigerians react to Bethel's post

Chidimma Tessy said:

"You see this tomatoes and gas own ehh It's heartbreaking How do we make stew. How?"

Nancy Uchechi reacted:

"My sister, I planned buying a pent of it today which with 2k but got to d market I was told 3k last from all d sellers. Las las las I do my stew as I can.may God help us."

Chidimma Christiana commented:

"I believe you oh. The cost of food stuff now is scary."

Loveth Nneoma wrote:

"Haaaa really that's serious ooo."

Ignatius Nwankwo remarked:

"Peter is better."

