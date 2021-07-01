A Nigerian man, Edidiong Akpan, shared pictures of some foodstuffs he claimed cost him just N600

Akpan suggested that men are more prudent than their wives, but many don't believe that he actually bought the items for that price

Some of those that reacted to the claim jokingly said the man must have robbed the traders in the market

A Nigerian man identified as Edidiong Akpan has caused quite a stir on social media after sharing photos of foodstuffs he claimed he bought with N600.

Sharing the photos of the foodstuffs on Rant HQ on Facebook, the man wrote:

"See what #600 gave me, after they say women are better home-keepers."

The foodstuffs a Nigerian man claimed he bought with just N600. Photo credit: Rant HQ

Source: Facebook

The items he bought included stockfish, fresh fish, vegetables, wheat, okro, pepper and onion.

Did you steal the items?

Due to the hike in prices of foodstuffs, many didn't believe that Akpan actually bought the items with N600, and they asked him to explain how he got them.

Some also joked that he must have invaded the market to rob the traders.

Below are some of the hilarious comments:

Ruth Nwaneri said:

"You want everyone to know you're a bandit."

Vera Ihotu commented:

"Okay, please keep buying for your wife and save her the stress of going to the market."

Maryleen Ugoji wrote:

"U stole the stock fish, the icefish and the wheat. Is just the okro, vegetable, onion, pepper, salt and crayfish that u bought for 600."

Gloria Kazam Allen said:

"Everyday for the thief, one day for the owner."

Nigerian market women lament hike in food prices

In other news, the increase of food prices in Nigeria is becoming unbearable not only for buyers but also for those who trade in edibles.

A market woman who spoke with Legit.ng revealed that the number of persons who beg for food these days is more than those who actually have the means to feed themselves.

The female trader who did not reveal her identity explained that it costs a lot more now to feed a small family whose monthly income is the minimum wage of N30,000.

Source: Legit