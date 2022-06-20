Social media users have reacted to the recent video of a chorister showing off her dance moves in church

In the video making rounds the lady whined her waists and her style of dance has stirred mixed reactions

Some people claimed she was overwhelmed with the 'spirit', while others insisted that she is definitely a TikToker

A Nigerian chorister has gone viral on social media after a video of her showing off her moves surfaced online.

The footage was shot while she sang and danced energetically alongside her colleagues during a church service.

She could be seen in the video dancing seriously and whining her waists as someone recorded the moment.

Chorister whines her waist in Church Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

The video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram has generated several reactions on social media with many claiming she came to church with her TikTok dance moves.

Some reacted by criticizing the person who recorded her dancing, as they insisted that church members should concentrate on the service instead of filming.

Nigerians share their opinions

Ada Ibelegbu wrote:

"The person who filmed this thing no dey concentrate for church."

Asama Peter noted:

"She donnfor get say na church she dey o. She think say she dey dance for TikTok."

Sirah Bless reacted:

"Why will you be recording someone in church?"

Buchi Onoja remarked:

"See wetin Tiktok and Kelly don cause now. Chorister don forget herself."

Chidera added:

"I go like go this kind church Sha. I want to feel the vibe."

