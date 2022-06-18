Sharon Ademefun, Davido’s elder sister, has gotten social media users talking about a recent post shared on her Inststory channel

The businesswoman revealed that wigs produced by her company are mostly inspired by the Holy Spirit

Some social media users appeared to agree with Sharon as they equally shared similar experiences with the businesswoman

Music star Davido’s elder sister, Sharon Ademefun, is in the hair business and she recently sparked reactions on social media after making a surprising revelation.

The businessman woman shared a video on her Instastory channel showing the moment she worked on a wig that was being installed on a client's head.

Davido's elder sister Sharon talks about praying for wigs. Photo: @lifeofrona

Source: Instagram

Sharon, in the video, was heard giving thanks to Jesus Christ for a job well done.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the businesswoman disclosed that she prays for every wig she makes as they are inspired by the Holy Spirit.

Check out her video as spotted online:

Social media users react

bimbybags said:

"You won't understand what she's saying until you have a relationship with the Holy Spirit."

felicityohizzy said:

"Let me just go and lay hands on all my wigs because I only want to be wearing holy spirit inspired wigs. Glory."

ivyzcookie said:

"I pray about everything thing, even my outfits are inspired by the holy spirit . I call him my best friend."

eneonojaphotography said:

"I actually involve the holy spirit in most of my Jobs, just before i start. It helps with anxiety and makes the Job flawless."

