Nigerian Lady Uses British English in Video To Sing 1da Banton’s No Wahala Song, Funny Accent Stirs Reactions
- A young lady has got many people so entertained when she sang 1da Baton's Wahala song with British English
- The lady mad sure she pronounced all the words as if it was an English citizen going through the song
- Many Nigerians thronged her comment section, asking her to sample other local songs with the accent
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @okenwanyi has in a funny video made people laugh online with her accent.
With a British accent, the lady pronounced the lyrics of 1da Baton's Wahala song. She sang in such a way that you would think she was reading from a book.
Using British accent for a local song
Every pidgin word in the song was performed as if a British citizen was trying hard to learn the song for the very first time.
Young Nigerian lady who hawks, farms, teaches to make money shares touching video, many pray for her
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Nigerians were amazed and equally entertained by her content, asking @okenwanyi to sing more Nigerian songs.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Susan said:
"The woo ha larr has me crying."
Abrianna said:
"the laugh at the end I can't."
She replied:
"Idk where it came from."
Dara said:
"not me low-key vibing to the no wahala part."
Afia Hangōût said:
"I can hear every single word."
Sammie said:
"This sound is definitely going far."
koko said:
"You look so pretty aswell and imagine if you made a whole series of this!"
Fiifi said:
"Try any Burna boy song pleaseee."
morrisgirll said:
"I love that song it sounds so bad with a British person singing over it even though I'm British."
Another Nigerian spoke American English
Lady in US Army dances like pro inside office, video showing her shaking waist & moving hands goes viral
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady in a video impressed many people as she spoke fine American English that many could not associate with her environment.
In the clip, the Nigerian held up a camera and funnily spoke about a guy she met online who was asking for a gift card.
Even though whatever she may be talking about could be fictitious, her command of spoken American English was almost impeccable.
Source: Legit.ng