Nigerian music superstar, Davido sparked reactions after he signalled his intention to a young boy Morro Suleyman who did well in his exams

The young chat scored an excellent A1 parallel in his WAEC exams but lacked what it takes to continue his education due to financial constraints

Someone called for help for Suleyman and Davido is on the lookout for him, Nigerians have reacted to his lovely gesture

A young Ghanaian boy, Suleyman Morro got people's attention when the result of his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) was shared online.

The brilliant Suleyman scored an impressive A1 parallel in the exam but has been sitting at home due to his parent's lack of finances to sponsor his education at the tertiary level.

A good samaritan shared Suleyman's result online and called on people to help him.

Davido begins a manhunt for brilliant boy. Credit: @davido @CYAmponsah

Source: Instagram

Nigerian superstar, Davido has heeded the call and called on people to help him locate the brilliant boy.

Davido shared a screenshot of Legit.ng post on his Twitter page as he declared that:

"Who can please find this boy for me?"

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's post

Social media users have reacted to Davido's tweet reaching out to Sulayman Morro, most of them commended the singer.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Josh001323:

"These are what Wiz and Davido do to stay relevant Atm, Davido really fell off on the music side."

ObongEt:

"I have reach out to him and waiting for his response."

Onlyobo"

"Davido steadily doing these things but most of you will say na clout, make your fave do clout too na."

