A young fine artist has taken his creativity to honour Popular Kelly as he made a beautiful pen drawing of her

In a video that has gathered massive reactions, the man made sure he shaded every area well to achieve a great result

Many men who reacted to his piece on TikTok praised her as some said he want to take Kelly away from them with his talent

A young artist with the TikTok handle @israelderrick1 has joined the league of fans who are in full admiration of Kelly.

Recall that a man earlier drew the beautiful TikTok dancer with a pen and paper many days ago as a sign of honour.

A young man was praised for making a beautiful artwork of Kelly. Photo source: TikTok/@israelderrick1, @bhadie.kellyy

Source: UGC

Man dedicated photo to Kelly

In this latest video, a young man took his time to make a fun pen art of Kelly. In the artwork, the TikToker has her tongue stuck out in her signature look.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people praised @israelderrick for making a good artwork on the trending lady and dedicating it to her.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 2,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user9952901052096 said:

"This is viral-worthy!!"

brastylo said:

"In Kelly we trust."

user89664364911627 said:

"Kelly wey we de use hold body una don carry talent wan come collect am no be sooo comrade."

sticky said:

"Kelly for president 2023."

Veronica Vicent671 said:

"...how can u jus draw so fine lyk dis ooh."

_Tyron said:

"If not of kelly, I’m not sure u would have showed up on my fyp."

sobera_media said:

"Epic, that's pure talent, Kelly must be feeling so lucky."

emediongudoidiong said:

"Omo God dey create. Chaiii this Kelly girl should go for Miss World Beauty pageantry."

Can Kelly cook eguisi soup?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young white lady has in a very funny video spoken about how popular Kelly is becoming on social media platforms.

The white woman whose command of pidgin English is astounding wondered why Kelly is everywhere online.

She funnily asked if Kelly can cook egusi or ogbono soup despite how she is being hyped on social media.

Source: Legit.ng