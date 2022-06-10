A group of handsome white lads have openly thrown their weight and pitched tents with Nigerian ladies

The young men at different locations recorded themselves declaring their love for Nigerian women

Netizens have argued that the white lads show of love many not be unconnected to TikTok dancer Kelly who seems to have got Nigerian men's attention in recent weeks

Nigerian women may have yet been given succour from the troubles and attention TikTok dancer Kelly has stolen from them.

This is as some handsome Oyinbo lads have openly declared their love for Nigerian women.

Oyinbo men declare love for Nigerian women. Photo Credit: TikTok/@iam_ken253

Source: UGC

The love declaration of the white lads was recorded and shared on TikTok by netizen @iam_ken253.

In the viral clip, the men could be seen at different locations saying they love Nigerian women and then rounding off their declaration by doing the love sign.

Two white lads did theirs together. There was also a scene where a group of white men on a bus did the declaration of love in a bus.

The clip comes on the back of viral TikTok sensation Kelly who has stolen Nigerian men's hearts with her dance videos.

Watch the video below:

Favour said:

"What’s going on why is everyone loving Nigeria women."

arunarashidattee said:

"What did Nigeria women do this time please??? This love is too much o."

Bless'B said:

"This union dn feel for Nigerian girls as Kelly dn take dre place in our heart."

Constance said:

"Nigerian men love Kelly so much that they decided to show us some love."

ankletee said:

"You should love them cos nah them dey always help us pick your calls. Only legends understands."

Tiktoker Kelly becomes a viral sensation because of her dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tiktoker Kelly had become a viral sensation over her dance styles.

In recent weeks, many videos based on her moves were created by her numerous admirers. There were also those who funnily tried to mimic her style.

A scroll through her page shows she has numerous clips where she dances in a gown against a background that has nice kicks. Her dance moves have become a TikTok challenge of some sort that other ladies have jumped on it and modeled their content after Kelly.

