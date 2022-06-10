Viral sensation, TikToker Bhadie Kelly, is at the rsik of losing her TikTok account with over N900k followers

The dancer's love from many Nigerian men has consequently pitted her against ladies who seem not to be happy that she has stolen their shine

In a social media update, Kelly revealed that girls are actually reporting her TikTok account and hinted at creating a new one

Trending TikToker Bhadie Kelly has taken to social media to lament that ladies are reporting her TikTok account of N925k followers.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 7, the content creator expressed sadness over the development but noted that she loves her haters.

Kelly claimed ladies reported her TikTok account. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bhadie.kellyy

In her comment section of the same post, she decried that a woman's enemy is also another woman.

Kelly went on to thank her fans for their "hearts filled with naughtiness."

She hinted at the possibility of her creating a new TikTok account.

The post reads:

"Girls reported my tiktok account Thank you for your hearts filled with naughtiness, I love my haters, I'll make another one."

Her dance videos on TikTok earned her love and admiration from Nigerian men. It has also created enemies for her among females who felt she has taken their spotlights.

See her post below:

Netizens react

Lulu Msd said:

"They are jealous because their friends don't look at them like they used to. open ten accounts but if I see my brothers in it you'll see kisses ."

AN Nie said:

"I don't know your juju plug but ehn that thing strong.

"Ejo release our men me I can't die single o....

"I love your as*s tho."

Andre Constant said:

"Hi honey I love everything you do on social media and we support you create another one I will always be with you❤️."

Kriss Stephen Owanga said:

"My darling you can create as many accounts as you want, we boys will always subscribe. We love what you do we love you kisses."

