A beautiful girl could not hold her emotions after getting surprised with a whooping sum of N10.7million including other gifts

The young girl named Ashli has been struggling with her family to pay rent and buy groceries for the entire family

A kind hearted man discovered her condition and made it go viral which caused people from around the world to donate massively for her

The life of a beautiful girl identified as Ashli has received a total transformation after good Samaritans raised money for her.

The young girl has been battling poverty with her family and struggling to provide food.

After school, Ashli would go to a small stand where she displays her handmade bracelets for sale.

Young girl receives N10.7million from kind people Photo Credit: @charlie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video via Instagram, a kind man identified as @charlie said:

"This beautiful lady has been sitting in class when she got the biggest surprise ever. Her family has been struggling to pay for groceries, clothes and rent."

"She's been selling homemade jewelry after school to help support her family. So we surprised her with $26,000 (N10.7m)".

People react

oh.so.you.lisa_ said:

"Her face showed that she's struggling with something, but good job."

fob_koncepts said:

"Wow I cried too,God bless her and may God bless her boss in multiple folds in jesus name amen."

mainquin_ said:

"She most have been a very good girl, cried watching this, just look at the way she smiled passionately, you can tell she is a really good girl. God bless her."

allets712 said:

"She’s so speechless. Wow this is so beautiful to watch. You moved her to tears. I love this so much. God bless you."

kelvicarts said:

"Her brain is still processing the situation."

