A Nigerian man has shown how good he is on the dancing floor after he was seen converting Oyinbo beats into Igbo dance

He danced as if he was doing a traditional dance, introducing a new form of leg work which many say they have not seen previously

He squatted and moved fast, with a backpack on his back, racing with the sound in a manner that has amazed dance lovers

Dance lovers are currently not getting enough of a young man who converted Oyinbo instrumentals into Igbo dance and performed wonders.

The man who has a fast leg, danced as if the beat was traditional as he squatted and moved fast like he has batteries in his legs.

People say his dance looks like native Igbo dance. Photo credit: @ezeeyboy.

Source: Instagram

Happy feet

He started as if it was a normal dance, but he was just preparing the grounds for his grand scheme which would later be described as amazing by netizens.

The highest point of his amazing performance was when he squatted and used his hands to clutch his head. At this point, people may think he was going to fall, but he moved and danced seamlessly with his practiced feet.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@hilda_amaka said:

"Who want dance this one? My knees hurt from watching it already."

@onyinyechukwu._ commented:

"This dance no go hard for Enugu people."

@nomzy_styles said:

"Thank God I no sabi dance."

@oluwanishola900 reacted:

"Some people na beast when it come to dancing."

@chefdeee said:

"This boys won’t let us rest. E still carry bag."

@realestmimi_willy react:

"It looks easy until you wanna try it."

@sleekyewa commented:

"This one na ecstatic feet."

@ayoola_of_africa1 said:

"Until you will try to get up and muscle pull go pin you for ground."

@ramsey_nay reacted:

"Enugu and Ebonyi peeps are about to slay this dance."

Source: Legit.ng