A story that appears to come directly from a Nollywood script recently played out when a Nigerian man played sports betting and won N1000m

However, the N10k seed money he used to play the bet belonged to his girlfriend and he stole it; he has given her back the N10,000 and N5m

But the lady would have none of it as she is demanding for N40m, claiming it belongs to her by right since the seed money was hers

Trouble is currently brewing between a Nigerian man and his girlfriend after he played sports betting in Nigeria and won the whopping sum of N100m.

The problem is that the N10k seed money he used to play the bet was stolen by him from his girlfriend.

He has refused to part with N40m. Photo credit: Jeffbergen/Getty Images and @dailystar.

He gives his girlfriend her N10k and N5m

However, he has offered to return the N10k he stole from his girl and also give her N5m out of the N100m.

His girlfriend has vehemently rejected this proposition. She is demanding N40m apparently on the premise that the invested funds belonged to her.

She threatens to leave him

The lady in question has threatened to leave the man should he not offer her the N40m from the money won from the betting adventure.

The man is said to be in a dilemma as he doesn't want to lose his girl and is also not keen on parting with the N40m she is demanding.

