Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel seems to be coming closer to his fans and followers as he begins to share some details about him

The Buga crooner, in the latest question and answer session with fans, opened up some details about himself

Kizz Daniel revealed he is a lover of bumbum, a statement that has stirred reactions on social media

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel has opened up about some of the details of his personal life.

In a question and answer session with followers, the singer was asked by a fan what he preferred between breast and bum bum, the singer declared he is a lover of big bumbum.

Kizz Daniel revealed he dated his babymama for seven years. Credit: @kizzdaniel

He said:

“ I love bum bum . Only bum bum can make me leave the studio.”

In another statement, Kizz Daniel revealed he dated his baby mama MJ for seven years before she conceived.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see the post below:

anny_donstan:

"um bum were dey sidon for toilet seat. Omo."

chadon:

"Why u no go love beubs ehhhnn U just shattered this heart."

djsab:

"As Vado don confirm am for all of una say Yansh na the koko, make all bress lovers just shift or join the yansh gang jeje.. Vado moh love e gan ✌#nohomo."

donposassu:

"No wonder I love your songs tooooo much, no wonder. Ashey we have one very important life-saving thing in common, na man u be. ."

johnny:

"Oga Flyboy, na your own opinion be that o Bres is still clear >>>"

Anita Josephy bum bum can't keep a man, advises ladies

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph reacted to the report of a Lagos big girl who died due to surgery to have a big bum.

In a statement she shared on her Instagram page, the actress advised ladies to be careful as she said doing surgery to enhance the body doesn’t keep a man.

Anita said surgery to attain a big backside was a 50/50, adding that it could also come with complications.

She said:

“It’s a 50/50 chance it’s all there on the internet go read” Becareful so you don’t cause unnecessary complications for yourselves. I’m so angry tonight whaaaat” And watch her Instagram page grow SMH.”

