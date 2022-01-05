A South African lady who survived four heart surgeries has gone on to graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa despite the challenges

Laura Anne Hunter was diagnosed with a heart condition when she was just 3-years-old and since then, she has battled to overcome the disease

But she overcame all her health challenges and has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Journalism and Media Studies

A South African lady identified as Laura Anne Hunter has proved that being strong is an important virtue in life. She survived four heart surgeries and still graduated from university.

Laura's incredible story began when she was less than 3-years-old. At that age, she was diagnosed with a heart condition known as Pulmonary Atresia.

Laura Anne Hunter and her mother. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Women of Power Africa and News24.

This immediately meant that she will have to go through a series of operations to correct the condition.

Before her 3rd birthday, Laura had gone through three heart surgeries. In the year 2019, she went through her 4th operation.

Laura still went to school against all odds

Laura overcame all her challenges and somehow, managed to still go to school against all odds. She has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.

She said in a post shared on LinkedIn by Women of Power Africa:

"The only encouragement I could give somebody in a similar health position as I was at the time is to remain calm, reach out for support and look at the end goal. Mine was getting the degree, and nothing was going to stop me. I also now completely understand the saying 'Health is wealth'."

Social media users congratulate Laura for her feat

Social media users have praised Laura for staying strong through her challenges. Read a few of the comments on the post below:

Khadijat Ahmed:

"Congratulations champion. Greater heights dear."

Ingun Bol:

"Fantastic."

Cyndi Nyarko:

"How great is our God."

