A Nigerian lady, Imatitikua Oriakhi K, has used an interesting video to instruct people on how to show appreciation to remittances from abroad

Oriakhi stated that life could be very hard for an undocumented migrant in Europe as they could shun their pride to beg

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions towards her video as some wondered why people do not use their travel money for businesses instead

A Nigerian lady and content creator known as Imatitikua Oriakhi K on TikTok has in a video spoken about remittances from abroad.

Oriakhi tried to disabuse the idea that when a person travels abroad, their life automatically becomes better.

The lady advised people to always appreciate what they get. Photo source: TikTok/@koko_de_kokolet

Making money is hard abroad

She stated that if the migrant does not have document to work, life could be so rough and the person may become a street beggar.

Standing at the entrance of a supermarket, she demonstrated how tough even begging could be. Throughout the duration of her video, nobody gave her anything.

The content creator, therefore, told people in Nigeria to always appreciate whatever anybody sends to them from abroad, saying making the money is not an easy feat.

black Jesus said:

"make una come back no disturb person abeg."

osasgaza said:

"Skit or no skit, staged or not, she is telling the Truth. please always appreciate their efforts."

christopherivbarayi said:

"some even get documents but no work for some area."

Elizabeth said:

"God bless you my sister, not only Italy all europe without document no work, African people watch dis video."

Oluomo Jeffery said:

"most funniest thing is that people back home never believe all this I do tell them stay home do business home better than overseas."

042kwami asked:

"That money you take go there why you no use am start business for yourself, Abi na disappear you take move?"

Friyoyo said:

"You’re right, I don’t have 2 or 5 years documents yet but I’m working with my 6 months permit and i have one year contract, it depends on the city."

Earning is hard in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK said that living and working in the country is overhyped and it is not as many fantasise about it.

In a TikTok video, the lady said that after seeing her salary and the bills she has got to pay from it, she became very sad.

The lady then went ahead to say that rent, taxes, and other bills always eat too deep into her income.

