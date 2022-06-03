A Nigerian museum, the Center for Research, Information Management and Media Development, CRIMMD says it wants Kunle Adeyanju's bike

The popular bike named Eagle was used for the London to Lagos journey which lasted over 4 days and spanned at least 14 countries

The body says it wants to bid for the bike which will soon be auctioned and then keep it in the archives as a way of making history

Apart from Kunle Adeyanju who has become popular after his London to Lagos journey, his bike named Eagle has also hugged the limelight.

The bike which is set to be auctioned has become extremely popular as many people want to take a shot standing beside it.

Kunle says the bike will go for N10m at auction. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

The latest to join the bid is the Center for Research, Information Management, and Media Development, CRIMMD, Lagos.

In a Facebook post, the body says it aims to keep the famed bike for historical purposes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Eagle bike goes for N10m

Kunle Adeyanju has earlier said he will auction his bike for N10m and donate parts of the proceeds to charity.

Although the date for the proposed auction is not yet known, CRIMMD says it is interested in keeping the bike.

The body wrote on Facebook:

"CRIMMD MUSEUM joins the bid for the keep of the 'EAGLE'. The Eagle is the bike that carried 'The Lion Heart' from London to Lagos, Nigeria for 40 days covering 14 countries. The CRIMMD Museum of Nigeria History is determined to be the new home of the Eagle. We are about to make history our own way."

I will sell Eagle for 10m, says Kunle Adeyanju

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Adeyanju says he will sell his Eagle bike once he gets to Nigeria.

According to Kunle, he plans to sell the famed bike for the sum of N10m part of which he will donate to charitable courses.

Many people have commended Kunle for the proposed auction especially as the money would be plowed back to charity.

Kunle arrived in Nigeria on the 29th of May to a presidential welcome at the Seme Border where bikers and other excited Nigerians thronged in their numbers to take a look at him.

Source: Legit.ng