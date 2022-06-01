A young Nigerian man said he started a popcorn business when a close person made him see its economical significance

Ayomide pointed out weather and events as the two main factors that affect how much he could make daily

The hardworking Nigerian man hopes to one day have branches of his venture across the 36 states of Nigeria and beyond

A young Nigerian man, Oladehinde Ayomide Emmanuel, who sells popcorn for a living got relatively popular weeks ago when he tweeted about his business.

In the post, the young man told people that he sells at Iyana-school bus stop. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ayomide spoke about his business and life.

The young man said he plans to name his registered business after his mother. Photo source: @1Emmybrown

Source: Twitter

Why Popcorn business?'

The hardworking Nigerian revealed that the business idea started in 2019 when he came back to Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said the person who housed him at Badagry was the one who suggested the trade to him. Ayomide revealed that the man had learnt it in Kaduna state.

In his words:

"....he was the one that brought the idea of that milky popcorn because he learned it somewhere in Kaduna. I choose this popcorn business because I still have the passion for it."

How talking about his business online helped him

The young man said that though the attention he got for his engaged tweet was not as he expected, he loved the way it has "socially" improved his business.

Ayomide is of the belief that everything will work well according to plan in the future.

I make at least N10k on a good day

He stated that the profitability of the popcorn business is relative as it depends on how much time and effort the trader puts into it.

The popcorn seller added weather and events contribute a lot to how much one makes. He said:

"I make N10k-14k in a day because I just started not up to 2weeks there, I'm still expecting more."

My capital for the business

The young man who plies his trade at Iyana School said that his capital for the business is N30,000. The capital is, however, excluding the money he paid for garage fees, show glass, and popcorn engine.

On his future plan for the business, he said:

"I have a big plan for my business, some of them is to register it or get a NAFDAC registration, make it official, name the business after my late mum, I planned to have branches across the 36 states in Nigeria and across Africa, I also planned to move it to Europe and other continents. I pray God makes it possible."

Female keke rider

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian graduate, Amarachi Ihezie, whose story went viral in 2021 for being a keke driver despite having a university degree spoke about her life.

Amarachi said that when she first informed her friends that she wanted to be a driver, they laughed and said that she is going into a male-dominated profession.

They advised her against it as they said she should stick to being a teacher. The graduate said her decision became an interesting topic among people.

Source: Legit.ng