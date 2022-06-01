A proud scholar, Pelkins, has flaunted the two certificates which he recently received from Harvard School

Sharing his story via LinkedIn, the excited man revealed how he was able to bag the two degrees from Harvard

Pelkins also expressed his gratitude to his family and friends who supported him throughout his journey

A man identified as Pelkins Ajanoh has shared his joy after bagging two degrees from Harvard school.

Speaking on his journey to success, Pelkins stated via LinkedIn that it has been an incredible one for him.

He did not also fail to acknowledge his friends and family for their efforts towards his academic acheivements.

Man bags two degrees from Harvard University Photo Credit: Pelkins Ajanoh

Pelkins announced:

"I am thrilled to share that I graduated with an MBA from Harvard Business School and an MS in Engineering Sciences from Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. What an incredible experience it has been!

"I would like to thank my family and friends as well as all the communities that have supported me throughout this journey."

LinkedIn users applaud Pelkins

A. Gafur said:

"Warm congratulations, and best wishes in your new journey ahead!"

Ralph Burton noted:

"Wow. Amazing Pelkins. Congratulations on succeeding in this magnificent feat."

Mark Qin added:

"My dream is kind of the same like you, to get an MBA of HBS! Congratulations bro."

Sayap Africa said:

"Congrats bro. That's how we do it. Am sure a PhD is your next goal. Keep achieving. So proud of you."

Boluwatife Akinola wrote:

"My President! This is lovely!! So so excited to see how your future and that of Cassavita takes shape."

Nigerian man bags PhD from Harvard Medical School after 8 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Dr. Chidiebere Akusobi, has appreciated his friends and family after bagging his PhD from Harvard medical university.

The excited scholar took to his LinkedIn account to narrate his journey to success and how he was able to achieve his doctorate degree.

Chidiebere revealed that the journey took him eight years of hard work and struggles, but with the help of family and friends, he came out victorious.

Source: Legit.ng