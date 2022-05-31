A Nigerian man, Chidi Akusobi, has bagged his PhD degree from a Harvard medical university after eight years

Sharing his win via LinkedIn, Chidi said he feels blessed and incredibly grateful for the process and for his progress

The smart scholar further appreciated his family, friends and well wishers who supported him over the years

A Nigerian man identified as Dr. Chidiebere Akusobi, has appreciated his friends and family after bagging his PhD from Harvard medical university.

The excited scholar took to his LinkedIn account to narrate his journey to success and how he was able to achieve his doctorate degree.

Chidiebere revealed that the journey took him eight years of hard work and struggles, but with the help of family and friends, he came out victorious.

Nigerian man bags PhD from Harvard Medical university after 8 years Photo Credit: Chidiebere Akusobi

In his words:

“It only ends once. Eight years later, my MD-PhD journey at Harvard Medical School has come to an end.

"I have so many thoughts and reflections, joyous moments and big wins to share that have occurred over these past 4 days of celebrations."

Chidiebere thanks his helpers for their contributions towards his growth

The PhD holder did not fail to shower praises on his friends and family for their efforts towards his success.

He wrote:

"Right now, I’m feeling blessed and incredibly grateful for the process and my progress."

"Thank you to my family, dear friends, and wonderful communities who have supported me over the years. We did it. I’m so ready for my next chapter as a double doc!"

LinkedIn pals congratulate him

William Huang said:

"Congrats Chidi! From JGA in Contingent 24 to Harvard grads this month - so glad to have gone on this journey with you!"

Soren Cole said:

"Congratulations Dr. Akusobi! By the way, to get both MD & PhD from Harvard is like a miracle."

Tricia Tanya added:

"Congratulations.May God bless your future endeavors."

