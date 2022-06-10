A young lady has melted hearts on social media after showing off her mentally challenged mum with joy

Legit.ng gathered that her mother roams the street by reason of her mental challenge until her daughter came to the rescue

The proud daughter shared a video in which she was dressing the hair of her mother and another in which they took a stroll

A lady's welcoming attitude towards her mother who is mentally challenged has sent social media into a frenzy.

The young lady was seen in pictures and videos shared by @bcrworldwide on Instagram striking poses with the woman in her unkempt state.

She identified with her mentally ill mum. Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

In another video, the lady is seen with the once mentally ill woman who now looked nice in a clean outfit. They were both taking a stroll in a scene from the video.

In another scene, she is seen making the hair of her mum. It appears the woman hasn't regained her full senses.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The grateful lady then went on to appreciate netizens who showed concern towards her mum and appealed for more prayers and financial support.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@ritagabriel01 said:

" As Ur not ASHEMED of her when she was mentally ill, may ur children nver forget you, she is healed permanently."

@billz_1da___ said:

"God is good,and God bless this girl cos if na iyawo Pablo she go forget her mama ni."

@m_funkkilicious said:

"Waaaooooo bless you and her ijn, this is so good to see and may her healing be permanent ijn. Baby girl I pray you will live long to also eat the fruit of ur Labour."

@gossipking2021 said:

"Nothing like mom, my dear God will richly bless you and your children will definitely look after you in a better condition and may her health be fully restored."

Lady vibes with a mad man she found on the street, changes his clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had vibed hard with a mad man she had found on the street.

In the now blown clip @pinkydaniels703 shared on TikTok, she stood side by side the unkempt man and played with him before going on to do some leg dance moves with him.

The mentally ill fellow with a cigarette seemed to enjoy his time with the lady and copied her every move. The clip got over 2 million views with many knocking the lady for not helping the man but just chasing clout with him.

As if heeding their advice, she shared a new video showing the man dancing in new clothes

Source: Legit.ng