An Oyinbo woman named Heather Boyer has stated that she is comfortable with her daughter being in a relationship with a black boy.

Heather's reaction came after someone sent her a text that reads "I didn’t know she was dating a black boy, did you?” and she noticed the young lady changed her profile picture on social media.

She said the boy always treats her daughter with love

Source: UGC

Heather said the boy showers love on her daughter she has never experienced

According to Heather, the boy shows her daughter so much love. She said he takes the daughter on dates, ballgames, partying on weekends and even to church.

The woman said he speaks with her respectfully and always ends statements with the word ''ma'am.''

The Oyinbo lady's reaction was shared on LinkedIn by Marta Escobar and stirred massive reactions.

She expressed joy at the prospect of her daughter having a lover who cherishes and loves her.

Social media users react

Gloribeth Sickles wrote:

"While this was very nice and all but I see the disconnect how a POC might take this. I find it a little off that people have to justify the reasons why it’s acceptable. And speaking for myself the color of my skin and ethnicity is part of my identity and does define part of who I am and shouldn’t be disregarded for what seems like a pass or acceptance."

Grand Master Peter Freedman commented:

"I had a hard time dating my wife, her family did not want her dating outside their race. I could not walk her to her door. I had to wait across the street every time. It pissed me off. That was back in the 70s and i hope things have changed now. They now accept me.. They both have crossed over now. Passed away. I wish I could have spent more time with them."

Mike Bertolini remarked:

"My response would be that she is dating a fine young man, period. We no longer need to put labels on people. That is my personal perspective, agree with it or not. My perspective is from a life in Canada."

Cheryl Hickman reacted:

"Why does it matter who people fall in love with? Respect, Happiness, compatibility￼ and compassion show be the only things that matter. We need move things to celebrate instead of tearing down."

