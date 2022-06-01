A Nigerian lady, Nne Zara Nwanyi Gorontula, has revealed how a customer paid back her kindness with evil

The customer owed her for months and refused to pick her calls despite the fact that she had been very lenient with her

When she finally brought it, she swore on the money, poured alligator pepper on it and left it at her gate

A businesswoman identified as Nne Zara Nwanyi Gorontula on Facebook has narrated her scary experience with an 'evil' customer.

According to Nne Zara, the woman has been her customer for a while and she has always been calm and lenient when doing business with her.

However, she had a problem with the fact that the woman always owes her and refuses to pay after taking goods from her.

Lady cries out as fetish customer dumps money at her gate Photo Credit: Nne Zara Nwanyi Gorontula

Source: Facebook

Three weeks ago, Zara had a scary encounter with the customer who decided to show off her fetish side.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After buying goods, the customer disappeared without paying and also blocked all means of reaching her.

About some weeks later, the woman finally called and asked Zara to come downstairs and collect the money.

Zara said she wasn't home and directed her to another person whom she can give the money to.

Customer goes fetish

Upon her return, Zara was shocked to hear that the woman had dumped the money at her gate after spraying alligator pepper and chanting incantation on the money.

"When I came back, the woman showed me where she dropped the money after pouring alligator pepper on it and saying all sorts of things on the money", Zara narrated.

People react:

Adanna Augusta said:

"With all due respect. Madam debtor....you dey ment.."

Promise Chigbata noted:

"Witchcraft....back to sender."

Nkeiruka Onujiji added:

"Can you just imaging some bad Belle people everywhere."

POS operator breaks down in tears as bundle of N1000 mysteriously turns to N100 notes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young POS operator identified as Perez Gold has narrated her heartbreaking experience with a customer who scammed her of N200k.

According to the victim who went live on Facebook to share her ordeal, the customer visited her shop and asked to make a deposit of N200k.

He handed her N1000 notes totalling the sum of N200k. Perez said she counted the money and checked properly to be sure there was no counterfeit.

Source: Legit.ng