A POS operator has lamented bitterly after being scammed of N200k by a customer who came to make a deposit

The customer gave her N1000 notes totalling the sum of N200k but the money changed immediately after he left her shop

The heartbroken victim said she was very sure she checked the money after collecting it from the customer and she cannot explain how it turned to N100 notes

A young POS operator identified as Perez Gold has narrated her heartbreaking experience with a customer who scammed her of N200k.

According to the victim who went live on Facebook to share her ordeal, the customer visited her shop and asked to make a deposit of N200k.

He handed her N1000 notes totalling the sum of N200k. Perez said she counted the money and checked properly to be sure there was no counterfeit.

She revealed that she even went the extra mile to spit on the money and attach bitter cola to it but still, it didn't prevent the worst from happening.

Perez said after the customer left, she checked the money again and the N1000 notes had mysteriously turned to N100 notes.

She went live on Facebook to share her ordeal while pleading with fans to help her seek justice and get her money back.

People react

The video has sparked emotions online as social media users recount their experiences with scammers and how they lost their money to them.

A lady identified as Mercy Jackson said she lost N500k to a scammer who offered to help her get goods from Dubai.

"This man came to my shop some years back and offered to help me get goods from Dubai. I trusted him and gave him N500k. I never see my money till today", Mercy said.

Onwe Karen added:

"This has to be juju cause the money was complete before he left so how did it change to N100 notes?"

