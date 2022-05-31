A video of a beautiful bride getting sprayed money by her husband on their wedding day has gone viral on social media

In the funny video, the groom brought out a small bag containing money and his bride quickly took the money from him

The bride's reaction has stirred hilarious comments on social media as Nigerians applauded her for her great vibes

A hilarious video of a Nigerian bride taking money from her husband on their wedding day has stirred reactions on social media.

In the video which was shared on Instagram by @brcworldwide, the young bride was seen kneeling before her husband.

After a short while, her husband brought out a small bag containing money and the bride made a very funny reaction.

Bride reacts after spotting her husband with a bag of cash Photo Credit: @brcworldwide

Source: Instagram

She collected the money from his hands immediately and transferred it to her own bag.

Those who were present at the wedding could not hold their laughter after seeing the bride's facial reaction.

Nigerians react:

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some claimed that the bride was showing off her 'excessive' love for money, others applauded her for making her wedding interesting.

Chimaruoke Obasi said:

"This bride go get excessive love for money o. See as she drag the money."

Okaro Blessing stated:

"This woman get vibes abeg. Na me be this on my wedding day."

Chiomzy Peter wrote:

"This woman too like money ooooo. See as her face change when she see money."

Oria Jamaine added:

"I love women that vibe like this. Where can I see one for myself please?"

