A beautiful bride took the dance floor at her wedding and turned the heads of those around, making them salivate and ask for more

The bride, dressed beautifully in a blue padded gown came out, swinging her waist in a manner that made her look like a professional dancer

The video has garnered thousands of views on Tiktok and it has left people asking for more of such moves displayed by the lady

A Nigerian bride danced out at her traditional wedding reception and the way she danced made many of the guests turn and stare for a long time.

The moment she stepped out alongside her aso ebi girls, she made several heads to turn and focus on her direction as she continued to move gently, dancing to the music in a very unique way.

The bride took things easy, but guests were wowed. Photo credit: Tiktok/@ndubuchi

Gently, no rushing

The way she danced gently without rushing could make people think she had prepared very well for her big day. Her nice, stelling moves and skilled way of dancing backward and forward wowed many at the wedding.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was shared on Tiktok by @ndubuchi, it attracted a large amount of viewership, comments, and likes from dance lovers. Here are a few comments on the video captured for your readership:

@BooNocca remarked:

"She's beautiful and so is her dress."

@DanielleGbaniyi said:

"Can not wait for my wedding. Imma need a few dance lesson to wow him though."

@TravelTiktokTips|Solo said:

"She's beyond beautiful."

@Susana Antwi reacted:

"Ur doing great dancing dear."

@AngelHeard wrote:

"She's absolutely stunning. She's wearing that dress like it's a glove. The bridal party is gorgeous too."

