A Nigerian lady's crazy and energetic dance showcase at a pal's birthday party has stirred reactions online

The lady in black removed her footwear upon taking to the dance floor and burst into Portable-like dance moves

Her energetic showcase captivated clubbers and guests so much that some stepped out to make cash rain

A Nigerian lady stole a celebrant's thunder at his birthday party with her sizzling dance showcase.

The lady identified as Anthony Angela set the dance floor on fire as she did crazy dance steps barefooted.

In a short video she shared on her Instagram page, the lady in a black dress stood on the dance floor barefooted and with her footwear in hand.

She immediately broke into a dance move as Zazoo Zehh by singer Portable featuring Olamide and dancer Poco Lee came on.

The dancehall queen did the hand pose Portable is famed for as she danced around.

She then switched dance steps as the song Warisi Cruise Beat by DJ Yk Beats came on.

Angela thrilled the crowd with her energetic display that some persons, mostly ladies, stepped out and sprayed money on her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@__luoma__ said:

"Then suppose collect your number naw... You get mad vibes."

@phee_chukwu said:

"E go hard before trenches comot from your body, my sister."

@khell_magic said:

"Normally your head no correct, I wonder as I take get your contact sef."

@d_real_skippo said:

"Lol whenever I jam you for bar no worry I go ask for your number."

@elo.nicholas_ said:

"It’s the way those babes at the front sat and crossed their legs like say she no Dey serious with her life."

