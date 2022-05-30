A woman has got many talking as her creative entry for the trending Buga dance challenge surfaced on social media

In the video, she appeared to be headed somewhere and flagged down a public bus with her arms raised in opposing angles

To the amazement and surprise of the driver as well as other passengers, she refused to bring down her arms while already seated in the bus

Trending social media challenge, Buga dance, has seen content creators and social media savvy folks go out of their ways to put up an entry that'd stand out.

A woman's creative Buga challenge using a public bus has stirred hilarious reactions on social media.

The creative woman did her Buga challenge inside a bus. Photo Credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Buga challenge is a social media dance trend that was inspired by Kizz Daniel's hit song Buga which featured singer Tekno.

The woman entered the bus with the Buga pose

In a short video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the well-dressed woman with shades flagged down a bus while doing the Buga pose of both arms raised in opposite angles shape.

As the bus halted before her, she made to enter the front passenger's seat.

She however didn't bring down her arms. The woman managed to enter and seat while doing the Buga pose. Passengers and the driver looked at her with confusion on their faces.

While all the drama played out, the song could be heard in the background.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@bee_4_bolu said:

"Not until driver say make u help am match accelerator."

@___omah__ said:

" Not me and my friends then dragging who will sit there."

@ego_bu_ndu1 said:

"This country na cruise but e dey sweet Sha."

@iam_addictive01 said:

"I don't like sitting in front the front sit I feel insecure I feel like I'm going to be abused."

@never_ever_doubt_yourself said:

"When boil catch u for armpit and u waka pass ur landlord, Omo na to increase ur rent the next day o, say u dey Gá kpá."

Handsome Nigerian twin brothers do the Buga dance challenge on an expressway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian brothers had done their own Buga dance on an expressway.

Rocking matching white tops and light blue pants on white sneakers, the handsome men did theirs at a corner on an expressway.

They first started by dancing facing each other as the song played in the background.

The brothers then broke into different moves in an organised fashion and did a backflip at the same time. Like every entry for the Buga dance challenge, they rounded off their sizzling showcase with the hand pose.

