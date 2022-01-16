Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a curvy lady dancing before a group of people in a weird fashion

The barefooted lady did a superman flying fall as she landed on the floor twice during her stunning performance

While many people found her dance style weird, others thought it looked like she was in a wrestling contest with someone

A video of a lady trying to impress a group of persons with her dance skill has been met with mixed reactions from social media users.

The hilarious video shared by @funny_african_pics on Instagram opened with the barefooted lady in white doing some fast legwork in front of her small audience as she vibed to a song playing in the background.

What came off as weird?

While dancing implies moving one's feet or body rhythmically in a pattern of steps, that of the lady in question was perceived weird by netizens who saw the video.

Apart from landing on her backside after doing a front flip, the lady also pulled a superman flying move that saw her land face down.

On the aforementioned occasions, she would pick herself up with a smile and continue with her weird legwork.

Her small audience seemed to enjoy it every step of the way as they wouldn't stop cheering her.

Many thought her dancing looked weird

@levi.jr_official1 said:

"There’s so much violence in this dance o… how do u toast this one now, after this type of dance."

@dikechinelo wrote:

"I'm just thankful to God on her behalf that no clothes got torn during the production of this dance."

@tipukezak stated:

"My body is paining me.i'm feeling the painbut I watched it more than once sha."

@swat_onyx thought:

"This dance is strictly for short people. If you tall, don't try it... You'll look like mumu."

@gylliananthonette remarked:

"Watch this without the sound, you will think she missed her way from yaba lef."

