Influencer Papaya Ex caused a buzz over the weekend as she threw a party to celebrate her 1m followers milestone on Instagram

True to her words, the socialite gave out mobile devices and an automobile to fans who came out to celebrate with her

Videos from the party surfaced online and sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community

Social media influencer, Raheem ABike Halimah better known as Papaya Ex got tongues rolling over the weekend as she threw an unusual party.

The young lady had hit one million followers on photo-sharing platform, Instagram, and she decided to throw a party to celebrate the milestone.

Papaya Ex had shared an invite on her Instagram page and promised to give out mobile devices and a car to lucky winners at the event.

Winners emerge

True to her words, the social media influencer set the internet abuzz with videos that emerged from the gift presentation session at her party.

One trending clip captured the moment Papaya tried to choose a winner for her car gift. The celebrant wore a blindfold as she touched guests who were lined up on the stage.

A lucky lady eventually emerged as the winner of the car and she became emotional as she expressed gratitude to Papaya.

A young lady who was present at the party called out to Papaya telling her how she lost her phone at the event.

From indications, Papaya listened to her and promised to gift her a phone.

Social media users react

kingafricana said:

"This is the level of decay our society has gotten to!! God punish our leaders! So much poverty in the land and kids that don’t even know what PVC are coming in thier hundreds to get 10 free iPhone and 1 car!"

babyy___xx said:

"God Abeg oo make dem no collect my destiny wit giveaway ."

bevainc said:

"The outfit, the song , the drama is rubbing off like Ajitu Things. Why is she touching their head ?. Lol."

onyin_pascy said:

"Oh lord …. Please May I never be In a situation where I have to do this."

hennydee01 said:

"God abeg no let me see Wetin go push me reach this kin thing ."

dashing_ella1 said:

"Hmmm person wear red bead use white scarf tie eye Dey touch una for head ok maybe na too much Nigeria film sha."

