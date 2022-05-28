Nigerians have been thrown into a celebration mood and anticipate the arrival of the London to Lagos biker in the country following his recent update

The courageous biker who has already spent 38 days on the journey announced that he has entered Benin Republic

Kunle Adeyanju, an adventurer and author, is expected to arrive in his home country Nigeria on Sunday, May 29

Daring London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju, has sent netizens into a joyous frenzy as he announced on his verified Twitter handle that he has arrived in Benin Repubic, another West African nation.

The announcement comes hours after he reported having a flat tyre in Lome, Togo, days after leaving Ghana.

He announced that he is in Benin Republic. Photo Credit: @lionheart1759

Kunle stood with his helmet in his raised right hand with a signpost from Benin Republic's border which reads, 'Cotonou Hillacondji' confirming his tweet.

Nigerians took the comment section to drum support for him as they looked forward to his arrival in Nigeria.

Kunle is expected to land in Lagos on Sunday, May 29.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians jubilate

@Jaccobson316 said:

"Welcome to Lagos in 24hours time @AreaFada1 waiting for you & ur crew for a grand welcoming & reception for our own @lionheart1759 entry back to his fatherland Nigeria."

@EdnaAdodo said:

"You're almost here. Radisson Blu Hotel GRA Ikeja is waiting for your arrival. You've done noble. Welcome to the class of History Makers!

"Please accept my Congratulations sir!."

@Deepeeho said:

"My team of 36 riders representing each state will meet you at seme border for a grand entry."

@unclescos said:

"Amazing trip! This is history.

"United we stand.

"We about to witness another Legend in Nigeria."

@SaintinnocentF3 said:

"Good one. I hope there's no need Zenab over there. Because I don't want to here that one of the Eagle's eyes is missing. Please keep moving. The lord is ur strength ."

