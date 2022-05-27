Nigerian biker Kunle Adeyanju who is currently in Lome, Togo has shared a photo indicating that he has had a flat tyre in the West African country

The biker who entered Lome, Togo from Ghana on May 26th sent out a tweet reporting a flat tyre, a second time since the journey began

It is not yet clear if the reported setback will affect Kunle's planned arrival in Lagos which is billed for Sunday, May 29th

A little more than 48 hours ahead of his highly anticipated arrival in Lagos, Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju has reported a flat tyre.

The biker is currently in Lome, Togo where he arrived yesterday, May 26th from Ghana where he spent days meeting with fans and supporters.

Kunle said he may have to order another one from Honda. Photo credit: Twitter/lionheart1759 and YouTube/Lion Heart.

Source: UGC

His arriavel is May 29th

It is not yet known if the setback will affect his planned arrival in Lagos on Sunday, May 29, but Kunle said in the tweet that he will order a new tyre from Honda who is the manufacturer of his Eagle bike.

It is not the first time that Kunle is reporting a flat tire on his long ride from London.

The first time was in Morrocco, but he noticed the issue in a hotel and promptly patched it himself.

But on a brighter note, Kunle shared a video of his arrival in Lome where he was received with joy.

Twitter users react

@IamOlajideAwe said:

"Honda suppose send you FOC the kind PR you have done for them ehnnn is out of this world. Is someone handling there handle sha @Honda."

@SaintinnocentF3 commented:

"In fact the Eagle has suffered so much. Iceland people are waiting to hear the good news of u getting to Nigeria."

@crownsAffairs commented:

"I can bet politicians would rush to take pictures with you when you touch down Lagos, as it is political season in Nigeria...They would want to associate with patriotic and philanthropic acts...weldone either ways, proud of you!!"

@geetee09 reacted:

"It's only a temporary set back. Be strong. You're already there!!!"

Police, customs, and touts, extort N124k from Kunle in Mauritania-Senegal border

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Adeyanju said he paid the sum of N124k at the Mauritania-Senegal border.

The biker said the money he paid was for a boat ride to cross him into Senegal.

He lamented how he was treated in Mauritania, saying it was his worse experience so far.

Source: Legit.ng