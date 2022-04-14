A young Nigerian artist is set to sell his photographic artworks to Odogwu Bitters, a herbal drink company owned by Obi Cubana

The man identified as Sanjo Lawal took to Twitter to share his testimony, saying the company reached out to him for his works

The artworks show that Lawal captured bottles of the bitters, combining them skillfully with male models that showed how good the drink is

A talented young man named Sanjo Lawal has attracted the attention of Obi Cubana's Company, Odogwu Bitters who has now collected his artworks.

Lawal took to Twitter to intimate the public that Odogwu Bitters will be collecting his artworks which he shot and showed off online recently.

Sanjo Lawal's depiction of Odowgwu Bitters to be collected. Photo credit: @jisticslawal and @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

How it happened

Lawal first showcased the shoot he did for Odogwu Bitters on April 2, hoping that words will get to the company. Words did get to them as he is now back on Twitter to report his success, His words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Congratulations to me & the team. @OdogwuBittersNG reached out and they would be collecting the arts of ODOGWU, shot by me. Big thanks to sir obi #cubana/the brand and the support systems. This joy is massive."

"The arts here depicts a visionary ODOGWU. The bike depicts ODOGWU as the movement for all. Both movement and being a visionary is an art perfectly inspired by sir obi #cubana as the perfect example and inspiration."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to to Lawal's success story with many of them congratulating him. Here are a few of the reactions:

@jey_jey_Naija said:

"Wow! Finally! I celebrate with you brother, more wins."

@Gloriousdavid2t commented:

"Becoming that beautiful story. Let’s gooo."

@matthewshotit reacted:

"Big win my man Big win I must commend."

Young man takes photos of an old man, sells them as NFTs

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young man named Adisa Olashile took photographs of an old man called Baba Onilu and sold them as NFTs.

Olashile returned to the old man and gave him the sum of N500k plus another N100k donated to him by Nigerians online.

The kind act was praised online and cited as an example for young people to follow.

Source: Legit.ng