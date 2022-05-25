A video making the rounds online has captured the heartwarming moment a boyfriend surprised his lover on her birthday

The beautiful lady turned 20 and her boyfriend presented her a brand new range Rover amongst other expensive items

In the viral video, the proud girlfriend was seen showing off her gifts and running around her range rover with a huge smile on her face

A young man has surprised his beautiful girlfriend with a brand new range rover and other expensive items on her 20th birthday.

In a video shared by @brcworldwide, the excited lady was spotted showing off the huge gifts she received from her man.

Standing beside her new ride, the lady posed for the camera to make photos and videos of the blissful moment.

Man gifts girlfriend a range rover on her 20th birthday Photo Credit: Brcworldwide

People react

The video has stirred reactions from social media users who were amazed over the birthday surprise.

Camille Robson said:

"Awwww this is so beautiful. I lost my boyfriend some months ago and he was always fond of surprising me with gifts. I miss him."

Osama Benson noted:

"Before I spend this kind of money on you, just know that I love you with all my heart cause I no how I dey get the money. Range Rover no be small money o. I no go waste money on relationship wey no fit last."

Jacob Mary asked:

"God am I a stick? When will I be blessed like this?"

Oluchi Ibezi added:

"Na only for film I dey see all these kind of thing. I never see am real life before. God dey sha."

Amara Chike noted:

"Awwww this is beautiful. God bless your relationship always."

