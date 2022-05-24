A beautiful little girl has been seen in a trending video doing justice to Buga dance created and made good by Kizz Daniel

The little one who was putting on a black gown danced with amazing energy and carried herself like a princess emerging from a palace

The girl has turned heads online as many people who have seen her dance video have crowned her the undisputed champion

A cute baby girl in a black gown recently took to the dance floor to do justice to Buga, a hit track made by Kizz Daniel and Alhaji Tekno.

The little girl took the challenge several notches higher with her spectacular outing which attracted the attention of many.

The pretty girl showed of amazing skills dancing to Buga. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1.

She is the winner of Buga dance challenge

The challenge which has lasted many weeks has seen many good dancers showing their skills and being declared winners.

But by the virtue of her performance, the little girl has since been declared the new winner of the challenge.

How she danced

The baby girl showed a lot of confidence in the viral video as she danced with grace, moving her body like a princess.

Some adults who saw the video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 wonder where the girl learned her amazing moves.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@macaulayrume reacted:

"Who dem dey do am for? I never see any give away of repost or appreciation sef. Just talking oh. Make who wan reply no vex but talk your mind for another place."

@wf_pemisire said:

"Despite looking at the direction but she still make sense with her dance steps."

@korruptmatthew commented:

"Children are not children anymore."

@coprakary said:

"Which planet is this baby from."

@dhalia_04 said:

"@kizzdaniel we have another winner boss."

