A young loverboy got many talking as he showered gift on his girlfriend in junior secondary school class 1

The young man caused a scene and stunned the young girl as he got her a new SUV car in a video that has gone viral

Social media users marvelled at the gift with many wondering what the reaction of the girl's parents would be

A young man has taken his love for his lover to a whole new height.

The lovebirds became an internet sensation after the man surprised the girl with a brand new SUV car a gift.

The young girl expressed shock at the car gift Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipboyz1

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1, he led the girl still in her school uniform blindfolded to the point where the car was parked.

The girl who is reportedly in JSS 1, expressed huge shock at the sight of the red car.

She jumped and gave the boyfriend a hug as onlookers stared.

Many slammed the gift to the young girl

Many people thought the girl was too young to ride or own a car and slammed th eman for the gift. Others wondered how the girl's parents would take the gift.

@allenstate wrote:

"Wats the meaning of this?? Westin she go tell her papa for house?"

@tayocongaafrica reacted:

"Abeg if na play make you stop am JSS1 ???? I trust African parent."

@sommie_boo commented:

"Ooo I Dey 300level I can change school if that’s the problem."

@desmondfakinola66 remarked:

"Growing up in a home where you need to give account of how you got a biro versus now is a disaster!"

@jim.injana said:

"Dating a JSS1 is even a child abuse and a defilement."

