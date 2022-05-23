A video has shown the moment a young man , Brennan Stammer , transformed a rickety car into an automobile king of the road

, , In the clip, Brennan removed everything down to the steering wheel from the vehicle before he set down to work

The mechanic revealed that his dad taught him how to work on vehicles and he also learnt on YouTube

A young man known as Brennan Stammer on TikTok has shown how he totally transformed a dirty-looking beetle car into something very classy.

In a clip he shared on his page, he took a selfie with the vehicle before setting down to work. The interior of the vehicle had no seats and everything looked so out of place.

A young man's transformation of a beetle car has stirred reactions. Photo source: TikTok/@stammergarage

What a great transformation

Many who saw the video asked Brennan the kind of engine he installed into the car to make for a beautiful transformation.

There were some who even said that he made the car into great piece people will break their banks to have.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3 million views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

klaud said:

"I swear to God, this car looks way too good as an off-roader."

Medvo said:

"Me and my dad are restoring one too its alot of fun (btw fire build)."

Edits said:

"Bro this means so much really man changed the whole car."

forsaken asked:

"Is there a school for mechanic or smth? How do you know how to do it?"

He replied:

"My dad taught me and I watch a lot of YouTube how toos. just over time I've learned and I'm still learning."

